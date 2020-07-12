News in your town

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China

How our sewage could warn of future outbreaks of COVID-19

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple

Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California

Dozens of U.S. Marines in Japan's Okinawa get coronavirus

Biden forges brand of liberal populism against Trump

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

World news in brief

Serbia police detain 71 after 4th night of virus protests

U.N. approves aid to Syria's rebel area through 1 crossing

Iraq's PM takes step in battle against border corruption

2 officers killed in shootout in south Texas border town

Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California

2 officers killed in shootout in south Texas border town

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains felon

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Vintage Super Mario video game sells for $114,000

Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Dozens of U.S. Marines in Japan's Okinawa get coronavirus

World news in brief: Notre Dame will be rebuilt in historical fashion

Lawyer: Over 150 Minneapolis officers seeking disability

Black Lives Matter pays $1.4M in bonds for protesters

Utah prosecutor who cleared cops denounces violent protests

WHO experts to visit China to plan COVID-19 investigation

Tropical Storm Fay weakens after New Jersey landfall

Arizona reports more than 4,000 new confirmed virus cases

Atlanta mayor clashes with governor as Georgia expands beds

National news in brief

Sonar, divers search for 'Glee' star thought to have drowned

Today in History

Jada and Will Smith reveal marriage trouble on Facebook show

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone's sentence

Reid says she wants different perspectives on MSNBC show

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone's sentence

U.S. bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID-19 vaccine

Tapping into crime fears, GOP conflates mayhem with protests

US wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs plunged

After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4 billion in virus aid