Iran says it has enriched more than 210 kilograms of uranium to 20%
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s atomic agency said Friday that its stockpile of 20% enriched uranium has reached more than 210 kilograms (463 pounds), the latest defiant move ahead of upcoming nuclear talks with the West.
The figure, attributed to agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvan, was carried in a report by the semi-official Tasnim and Fars news agencies.
Under the historic 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the World Powers, Iran was not meant to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent. Enriched uranium above 90 percent can be used for nuclear weapons.
After months of delays, the European Union, Iran and the U.S. announced Wednesday that indirect talks to resuscitate the deal would resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna.
The nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, and is meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb. Tehran insists its program is peaceful.
Kamalvandi also said that so far his agency has also produced 25 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, a level that only countries with nuclear weapons have the physical capabilities to produce.
The U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, but Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia have tried to preserve the accord.
Suspected Islamic extremists kill 69 people in western Niger
NIAMEY, Niger — Suspected Islamic extremists ambushed a self-defense brigade in western Niger, killing 69 people in the latest attack in the volatile border region near Mali, the Interior Ministry said.
The violence took place earlier this week near Banibangou, some 155 miles north of the capital, Niamey, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.
The town’s mayor was among those killed in the Tuesday attack and 15 other members of the village defense group were wounded in the ambush, the statement said.
The local self-defense groups have been helping Niger’s military to fight extremists who have stepped up attacks on civilians this year blamed on Islamic State-linked militants.
The resurgence of extremist violence began with a January attack on two villages that killed at least 100 people. The following month, 237 more were killed in a series of attacks at the hands of armed gunmen riding motorcycles.
The mounting violence poses a strong threat to Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, who was sworn into office in April only days after security forces thwarted an attempted military coup at the presidential palace.
China lashes out at press freedom survey in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — China on Friday criticized a press freedom survey from the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club that found nearly half its members were considering leaving the city.
The survey said the members were concerned about a decline in press freedoms under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing following massive anti-government protests in 2019.
Eighty-three of the 99 journalists polled said that the working environment had “changed for the worse” since the law was introduced last June. The law outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion to intervene in the city’s affairs, and has since been used to arrest more than 120 people in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
“These results clearly show that assurances that Hong Kong still enjoys press freedom, guaranteed under the Basic Law, are not enough,” FCC President Keith Richburg said. “More steps need to be taken to restore confidence among journalists and to make sure Hong Kong maintains its decades-long reputation as a welcoming place for the international media.”
In a statement, the Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong warned the FCC to stop making “noise” and accused the organization of being “black hands” that intervene in the city’s affairs.
“There is no absolute press freedom in the world that is above the law,” the statement read. “It is a common international practice for countries to supervise the news media working in their own countries in accordance with the law.”
The survey comes as authorities are cracking down on political dissent in Hong Kong. Most of the city’s prominent pro-democracy activists are currently in jail. Critics say the security law has rolled back freedoms promised to Hong Kong for 50 years when it was handed over to China in 1997.
Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry
ATHENS, Greece — Police clashed in Athens Friday with protesting firefighters demanding job contracts in the wake of massive wildfires. One firefighter was hurt by a stun grenade and five others were detained after police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators.
The protesters, wearing their firefighting uniforms, blocked traffic outside the newly-created Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry north of the capital.
Massive fires this summer burned more than 385 square miles of forest on the island of Evia and in southern Greece, as heat waves scorched southeast Europe. Hundreds of firefighters from European Union nations and nearby countries came to Greece to support the effort.
In the wake of the fires, the government created the new climate crisis ministry, headed by the Cypriot-born former European Union Commissioner Christos Stylianides.
On Friday, protest organizers said some 2,000 firefighters have short-term contracts, renewed every five years or less.
“People talk about climate change and we know from science that it’s happening. That means we need better resources to deal with its effects,” Alexandros Farandakis, head of the contract workers’ firefighting association, told the AP.
Greece has more than 15,000 firefighters during the summer months, about 5,000 of them on short-term contracts or hired seasonally.
Haiti’s fuel crisis deepens; banks announce partial closure
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s fuel crisis is deepening, with the country’s Professional Association of Banks announcing Friday that a shortage of petroleum is forcing institutions to cut their hours and days as dozens of gas stations across the capital remained closed.
Starting next week, banks will operate only three days per week instead of the usual six and will close in the early afternoon.
Long lines, fights and boisterous crowds formed earlier this week around a handful of gas stations that were still operating, with a gallon of gas costing roughly $15 in some places. Motorcycle drivers, business owners and even police officers have been forced to search for fuel, with many customers waiting hours for their turn.
The shortage has hit hospitals, schools, ambulances, public transportation and others in recent weeks as anger and frustration grows.
The government has blamed gangs for blocking gas distribution terminals, with local newspaper Le Nouvelliste reporting Friday that several truck drivers have been kidnapped and at least four fuel tankers seized. At least one gang has said it would lift the blockade if Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.