Missile attack kills 25 Yemeni troops
SANAA, Yemen — A missile attack launched by Shiite rebels in Yemen hit an army camp Saturday, killing at least 25 troops, Yemeni officials said.
The strike in the central province of Marib wounded around 10 others. Officials said they expected the death toll to rise as burn victims were rushed to hospitals.
The Houthi attack on the military training camp followed an ongoing barrage of assaults by Saudi-backed government forces on rebel targets east of Sanaa. Those attacks killed at least 22 people on both sides, according to officials.
Monster storm buries Newfoundland
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — Canada’s weather agency ended a blizzard warning for the St. John’s area on Saturday, but a rare state of emergency and storm surge warning remained in effect following a monster storm that buried Newfoundland’s capital city.
The intense storm with more than 2.3 feet of snow in some areas brought St. John’s and many other communities to a standstill.
Suicide car blast kills 2 in Somalia
NAIROBI, Kenya — At least two people were killed and more than 20 others wounded when a suicide car bomber targeted a construction site along a highway outside Somalia’s capital, police said Saturday.
Six Turkish nationals were among the wounded, with two in serious condition, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
Philippines bracing for eruption crisis
AGONCILLO, Philippines — Philippine officials said Saturday they are bracing for a long crisis whether the Taal volcano erupts more disastrously or simmers precariously for weeks or months, as massive numbers of displaced villagers languish in emergency shelters.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said more than 900 villagers who fell ill have been treated, mostly for exposure to volcanic ash, in evacuation sites since the volcano began erupting in Batangas province near Manila, the capital, last weekend.
Avalanche in Nepal leaves 7 missing
KATHMANDU, Nepal — An avalanche swept a popular trekking route in Nepal’s mountains, leaving at least four South Koreans and three Nepali guides missing, authorities said Saturday.
Nepal’s Department of Tourism official Meera Acharya said at least one Chinese national injured in the avalanche was rescued by helicopter.
The avalanche hit along the popular Annapurna circuit trekking route, which encircles Mount Annapurna.