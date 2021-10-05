Billie Eilish becomes youngest star to headline Glastonbury
LONDON — Nineteen-year-old pop singer Billie Eilish has broken numerous records in her short career. Now she will become the Glastonbury Festival’s youngest-ever solo headliner when she takes the stage at the 2022 event.
Eilish teased the news on Sunday on Instagram, posing herself wearing a Glastonbury hoodie in a photo captioned “2022.” The festival’s organizers confirmed Monday that the American singer will perform on June 24.
“This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!” organizer Emily Eavis said.
The festival was supposed to celebrate its 50th anniversary last year, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year it hosted a five-hour livestream event featuring Coldplay and Damon Albarn, among others.
Eilish has taken the world by storm since she broke onto the scene in 2015 with her debut single “Ocean Eyes.” The young singer has since won Grammys for record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.
Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 after her set was upgraded from a slot on the John Peel stage during the five-day music festival held in Somerset, southwest England.
Eilish is also the youngest performer to write and record a James Bond theme song. She was among the stars at the “No Time To Die” Bond film world premiere in London last week.
Eilish will be 20 years and 6 months old when she headlines the Gastonbury festival in June 2022.
Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 13
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen rose to 13 on Monday while other fishermen from Iran remained missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened.
Authorities in Oman said they found the body of a man who disappeared when floodwaters swept him away from his vehicle. On Sunday as the storm made landfall, they said a child similarly drowned and two foreigners from Asia died in a landslide. The country’s National Committee for Emergency Management announced Monday afternoon seven additional deaths from the storm, without elaborating.
In Iran, the state-run IRNA news agency said rescuers found the bodies of two of five fishermen who went missing off Pasabandar, a fishing village near the Islamic Republic’s border with Pakistan. Earlier on Sunday, Iranian deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad said he feared as many as six fishermen had been killed because of the cyclone.
Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province also saw 122 people go to the hospital Sunday after a dust storm spun up by the cyclone caused them to suffer from eye, heart and lung problems, said Abbasali Arjmandi, the governor of the city of Zabol. Eighteen needed to be hospitalized for further care, he said.
India’s Meteorological Department, the top forecasters for cyclones that sweep across the Indian Ocean, said winds from Shaheen now gust up to 55 mph and would continue to weaken. It predicted the storm would weaken into a tropical depression in the coming hours. Shaheen made landfall with winds reaching up to 93 mph.
Lava from Spanish volcano surges
MADRID — Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma said Monday they are tightening their surveillance of an erupting volcano, after part of the crater collapsed and unleashed a cascade of more liquid and faster-moving lava.
The crater was “like a dam,” said María José Blanco, a director of the National Geographic Institute on the Canary Islands. When part of its wall collapsed, fiery molten rock poured out from a “lava lake” inside.
The fluid lava followed the same course as previous molten rock which has now hardened, filling up gaps and spilling over the sides into surrounding countryside.
The river of lava is now 4,100 feet wide — 1,000 feet wider than on Sunday, when the crater partially crumbled.
More earthquakes also rattled the island Monday, though officials said they were deep underground and weren’t expected to create new fissures.
The volcano on the Cumbre Vieja ridge, which erupted two weeks ago, has become more explosive after subsiding for several days last week. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute showed images of football-sized chunks of lava, which it called “volcanic bombs,” hurled hundreds of meters from the crater.
The area covered by lava has grown to more than 1,020 acres and the new rocky shelf on the shore where the lava meets the Atlantic Ocean now covers around 80 acres, according to Miguel Ángel Morcuende of the regional volcano emergency department.