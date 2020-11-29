News in your town

Ex-Trump campaign aide sues over Russia probe surveillance

High court takes up census case as related issues loom

Black Friday sets record online as many shoppers stay home

With no action by Washington, states race to offer virus aid

2 shot, killed at California mall on Black Friday

World news in brief

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5

High court takes up census case as related issues loom

Ex-Trump campaign aide sues over Russia probe surveillance

Black Friday sees record online as many shoppers stay home

Biden's win means some Guantanamo prisoners may be released

Champion Ken Jennings will be first interim 'Jeopardy!' host

With no action by Washington, states race to offer virus aid

Disney to lay off 4,000 more employees amid pandemic

2 shot, killed at Northern California mall on Black Friday

James Wolfensohn, former World Bank president, dies at 86

US colleges mull new virus protocols for students' return

Ethiopian PM rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting

Cher in Pakistan for resettlement of 'loneliest elephant'

New cardinals quarantine in pope's hotel ahead of ceremony

Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects COVID-19 shot, calls masks taboo

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

Two protesters dead as supporters of Iraqi cleric rally

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

Trump administration moves ahead on gutting bird protections

Trump may be coming to terms with loss he won't acknowledge

Ethiopian PM rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting

Trump administration moves ahead on gutting bird protections

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Virus keeps Black Friday crowds thin, shoppers shift online

US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race

S. Korea agency says N. Korea executed people, shut capital

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

Iran foreign minister: 'Serious indications of Israeli role' in killing of scientist linked to military nuclear program

Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to host 18 test events

For Big Tech, Biden brings a new era but no ease in scrutiny

Keep cool: Germany preps vaccine drive as COVID cases hit 1M

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times

Empty seats, delivered feasts as virus changes Thanksgiving

Pilots, civilians given life terms over Turkey's 2016 coup

Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison

China's top diplomat stresses S.Korea ties amid row with U.S.