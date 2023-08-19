By  CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California Saturday as the U.S, National Hurricane Center predicted "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.

Officials as far north as Los Angeles scrambled to get the homeless off the streets, set up shelters and prepare for evacuations.

