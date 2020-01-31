Pompeo enters heart of impeachment with Ukraine visit
KYIV, Ukraine — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced a delicate balancing act as he began a two-day visit to Ukraine on Thursday, trying to boost U.S. ties with a critical ally that is at the heart of the impeachment trial while not providing fodder for Democrats seeking to oust President Donald Trump.
Pompeo’s visit comes as the Senate prepares to vote on whether to hear witnesses who could shed further light on Trump’s actions toward Ukraine.
Pompeo is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the country and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since the impeachment process began last year with revelations about a July 25 phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian leader.
3 inmates facing U.S. extradition driven out of Mexican jail
MEXICO CITY — An important financial operator for the Sinaloa Cartel and two other inmates facing extradition to the United States who escaped from a Mexico City prison were driven out of the penitentiary in a jail transport van, city officials said Thursday.
The escape is feeding a debate over a judicial system that critics say is being manipulated to criminals’ advantage. Video of Wednesday’s escape show it occurred at 5:50 a.m. and yet supervisors were not alerted until 8 a.m.
Officials in Mexico’s capital say city jails are not the appropriate facilities for high-value prisoners and that judges are allowing inmates to manipulate the system to be transferred to or remain in lower-security lockups.
The biggest name among the escapees was Victor Manuel Felix Beltran, who was designated by the U.S. Treasury in 2015 under the Kingpin Act. The designation described him as a “high-ranking Sinaloa Cartel trafficker, who operates from Culiacan and Guadalajara.” It noted that he was the son of drug trafficker Victor Felix Felix, who moved cocaine and laundered money for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.
U.N.: Africa’s locust outbreak needs $76M
JOHANNESBURG — The worst locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in 70 years needs some $76 million to help control and the money is “required by, actually, now,” the United Nations said Thursday.
So far just $15 million has been mobilized to help stop the outbreak that threatens to worsen an already poor hunger situation for millions of people in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and elsewhere, Dominique Bourgeon, emergencies director with the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, told a briefing in Rome.
The outbreak, blamed in part on a changing climate, now threatens to spread to South Sudan and Uganda and new rains in the weeks to come will fuel fresh vegetation and a new wave of breeding. The outbreak might not be under control until June when drier weather arrives, authorities have said.
But by then the number of locusts, if left unchecked, could grow 500 times, experts have warned.