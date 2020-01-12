Judges from across Europe march to defend Polish peers
WARSAW, Poland — Judges from across Europe, many of them dressed in their judicial robes, marched silently in Warsaw on Saturday in a show of solidarity with Polish peers who are protesting a bill that would allow the government to fire judges who issue rulings officials don’t like.
The judges visiting the Polish capital descended the steps of the Supreme Court to applause and chants of “Thank you!” from a large crowd. Their show of support came amid a four-year struggle to protect judicial independence under Poland’s populist government.
The European judges, joined by many Polish judges, lawyers and other citizens, marched from the high court to the parliament, some carrying Polish and European Union flags. City Hall estimated that 15,000 people took part.
China reports first death from new type of coronavirus
BEIJING — Health authorities in a central Chinese city on Saturday reported the country’s first death from a new type of coronavirus, as the government braced for the Lunar New Year travel boom amid concerns over a possible outbreak similar to that of the SARS virus in the early 2000s.
The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said seven other people were in critical condition among a total of 41 who were suffering from pneumonia caused by a “preliminarily determined new type of coronavirus” as of Friday. That was down from the earlier figure of 59. The others were in stable condition and at least two had been released from a hospital.
Syrian airstrikes kill at least 10
BEIRUT — Syrian government warplanes struck several rebel-held areas in the country’s northwest on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens, an opposition activist said.
A cease-fire supposedly went into effect Thursday, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. But Turkey’s Defense Ministry said the truce will go into effect today, without giving an explanation for the differing dates.
Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey is a strong supporter of some of the insurgents fighting against him. Moscow blamed the insurgents for violating the truce Saturday.
Bus blaze kills 20 in northern India
LUCKNOW, India — At least 20 people were killed when a double-decker bus caught fire after ramming into a truck on a highway in northern India, police said Saturday.
Another 21 people were taken to a hospital, some of them in critical condition, following the crash late Friday, police said.
At least 6 die in nursing-home fire
ZAGREB, Croatia — A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, authorities said.
The blaze erupted around 5 a.m. in a privately-run nursing home in the village of Andrasevac, 20 miles north of Zagreb, the capital. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.