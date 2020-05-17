KIGALI, Rwanda — One of the most-wanted fugitives in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, a wealthy businessman accused of supplying machetes to killers and broadcasting propaganda urging mass slaughter, has been arrested outside Paris, authorities said Saturday.
Felicien Kabuga, who had a $5 million bounty on his head, had been accused of equipping militias in the genocide that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.
The 84-year-old Kabuga was arrested as a result of a joint investigation with the U.N.’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals office of the prosecutor, French authorities said.
He had been living in a town north of Paris, Asnieres-Sur-Seine, under an assumed name, the appeals court’s prosecutor’s office said.
The U.N.’s International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda indicted Kabuga in 1997 on charges related to conspiracy to commit genocide, persecution and extermination.
Crash kills at least 23 in India
LUCKNOW, India — At least 23 migrant workers were killed Saturday when a truck they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in northern India, an official said.
Magistrate Abhishek Singh said 20 other people were injured in the crash near Auraiya, a village in Uttar Pradesh state.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.