CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister has called for a May 21 election that will be fought on issues including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday advised Governor-General David Hurley as representative of Australia’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, to set the election date.
Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a fourth three-year term.
Serbia takes delivery of anti-aircraft system
BELGRADE, Serbia — Russian ally Serbia took the delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system in a veiled operation this weekend, amid Western concerns that an arms buildup in the Balkans at the time of the war in Ukraine could threaten the fragile peace in the region.
Media and military experts said Sunday that six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed at Belgrade’s civilian airport early Saturday, reportedly carrying HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems for the Serbian military.
‘Cabaret,’ ‘Life of Pi’ win big at Olivier Awards
LONDON — An intimate, sold-out production of “Cabaret” was the big winner at Sunday’s Olivier Awards, taking seven prizes including acting trophies for its high-voltage stars, Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. Literary adaptation “Life of Pi” took five awards including best new play.
“Cabaret” was named best musical revival at the ceremony, which saw the Oliviers — Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards — return to live collective prize-giving after a three-year break imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Life of Pi,” adapted from Yann Martel’s best-selling novel about a boy adrift at sea with a tiger, was voted best new play.
Queen speaks to some on pandemic front lines
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with COVID-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic.
The monarch spoke to patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital during a virtual visit that marked the official dedication of the Queen Elizabeth Unit, a 155-bed critical care facility built in just five weeks at the height of the pandemic.