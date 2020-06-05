Libya’s U.N.-supported forces make strides in Tripoli
CAIRO — Forces allied with Libya’s U.N.-supported government said Thursday they regained control of all of Tripoli’s entrance and exit points after taking back the airport, claiming that the siege by rival troops trying to capture the capital for over a year has effectively ended.
The announcement marks another blow to the east-based Libyan Arab Armed Forces, led by commander Khalifa Hifter who has recently lost several strategic spots in western Libya. The Tripoli-allied troops said they had retaken Tripoli International Airport, which fell to Hifter’s forces last year.
“In these historic moments, we announce that all municipal boundaries of Tripoli have been liberated,” Mohamed Gnono, spokesman for the Tripoli-allied forces, said in a video posted on social media.
Hifter’s military command said it was “relocating” forces out of Tripoli in response to calls for the resumption of the U.N.-brokered political process, but that the battle for the capital “is not over.”
Syria says Israeli attack causes explosions, large fire
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack near a central town on Thursday that caused explosions and a large fire in the area, state-run media said.
According to the Syrian news agency SANA, the Israeli airstrike occurred near the town of Masyaf in the Hama countryside. There was no immediate word on casualties or damage from the attack.
Residents in neighboring Lebanon reported hearing the Israeli warplanes flying at low altitude over parts of the Mediterranean country, on their way to bomb in Syria.
The airstrike is the latest in a series of Israeli attacks in Syria in the past few weeks, despite the coronavirus pandemic gripping the region, and comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group in Syria, as well as along the Lebanon-Israel border.
There was no immediate comment from Israel on Thursday’s reported strike in Syria.
Mexican soldiers seize drugs packaged for U.S. delivery
MEXICO CITY — Mexican soldiers have seized a huge drug stash at a house in the border city of Tijuana, including about two tons of methamphetamine, eight tons of marijuana and 131,500 pills containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
The Defense Department said Thursday that the haul included about 190 pounds of cocaine. No arrests were reported.
The drugs, some packed into plastic containers and neatly packed into cardboard boxes, appeared to be destined for export to the United States. Such multi-drug shipments have become routine in the cross-border drug trade.
Aid organization fears COVID-19 breakout in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — A prominent international aid organization warned Tuesday that Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster because the government is unable to test at least 80% of possible coronavirus cases.
The International Rescue Committee said COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, is rapidly spreading undetected through Afghanistan. The IRC said the number of confirmed new cases rose by 684% in May, but the country’s extremely low testing capacity means many people are going untested.
Vicki Aken, Afghanistan country director at the IRC, said that there are many concerns about the spread of the virus in Afghanistan, but the lack of testing is crucial.
“We know that they’re clearing less than a thousand tests each day,” she said. “But recent reports from the Ministry of Public Health had said that they were testing 10 to 20 thousand people. I am concerned about the rate of people testing positive and of the health workers in particular.”
Russia fumes over Germany’s cyberattack allegations
MOSCOW — The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday angrily rejected Germany’s allegations over Russian intelligence involvement in a cyberattack against the German parliament.
The ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said the claim concerning a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament was “absurd” and “unfounded.”
Last week, the German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to say it would be pursuing EU sanctions against Russian citizen Dmitriy Badin, an alleged officer with Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency. Badin was already being sought by U.S. authorities and is believed to be part of the hacker group known as APT28, or Fancy Bear.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier this month there was “hard evidence” that correspondence from her parliamentary office was among the documents targeted in the attack.
Speaking at a briefing, Zakharova dismissed the German allegations.
“We resolutely reject the unfounded German allegations of Russian government structures’ involvement in the 2015 hacking attack on Bundestag,” she said, describing them as “nonsense.”