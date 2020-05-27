Worry, haste, retail therapy: What have we bought and why?

States give few details on billions spent on virus supplies

Israeli leader vows to push ahead with annexing West Bank

Japan lifts coronavirus emergency in all remaining areas

Lock your cars! Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic

Trump honors war dead in events colored by pandemic's threat

World news in brief

British leader's aide says he won't quit over lockdown road trip

Efforts underway to get food from U.S. farms to the needy