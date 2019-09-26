Universal postal union concedes to U.S.
GENEVA — President Donald Trump’s trade adviser hailed a “big deal” approved as a compromise Wednesday that will increase the fees the U.S. Postal Service collects from some foreign counterparts and keep the United States from leaving the United Nations’ postal agency.
Peter Navarro was dispatched from Washington with a U.S. delegation to help reform the Universal Postal Union at a time when e-commerce has vastly reshaped the postal business and private, non-postal operators like UPS, DHL, FedEx and others want a share in the larger market.
The administration had threatened leaving a group the United States helped create in 1874. UPU members exchanged hugs, handshakes and high-fives after voting in favor of the compromise.
“It’s a big deal for a couple of reasons: One is the U.S. got immediate self-declared rates that saves us a half-a-billion dollars. It creates tens of thousands of jobs for America. It also helps our friends and allies in other nations,” said Navarro, insisting Brazil, Norway and Finland were hammered under the current system.
U.S. hits Islamic State
group in Libya
CAIRO — The U.S. military said it carried out two airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Libya, the second U.S. airstrike in the North African country in less than a week.
U.S. Africa Command said Wednesday that 11 militants were killed in the strike, launched a day earlier. AFRICOM said the area also was targeted early today and that eight IS militants were killed.
Lithuania: 500 U.S. soldiers set to arrive
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania’s defense minister said more than 500 U.S. soldiers are set to arrive in the Baltic nation next month to help strengthen NATO’s position against Russia’s military presence in the region.
Raimundas Karoblis said the battalion-sized unit equipped with tanks and other military vehicles is being deployed as part of a U.S. initiative that keeps 6,000 troops on 9-month rotations in Europe.
Karoblis called the deployment in Lithuania “good and awaited news” and U.S. troops “a vital factor of deterrence.”
Islands pick up after Tropical Storm Karen
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands reported a downed bridge, limited power outages, flooding and landslides as Tropical Storm Karen swirled away from the Caribbean on Wednesday.
Schools remained closed in Puerto Rico, although government offices reopened. Meanwhile, everything reopened in the U.S. Virgin Islands except for offices and schools in St. John.
Crews temporarily closed some coastal roads in southeastern Puerto Rico that flooded after Karen hit the island on Tuesday and knocked out power to 29,000 customers.
Forecasters predict the storm will make a clockwise loop over the Atlantic this weekend, which would leave it heading generally toward the U.S. East Coast.