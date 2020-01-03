News in your town

US sending 3,000 more troops to Mideast as reinforcements

Democrat Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

Oil prices surge, stocks slip after US kills Iran general

Oil prices jump on fears of Iranian retaliation against US

Texas judge: Hospital can remove baby from life support

U.S. starts sending asylum seekers across Arizona border

Deal will let more companies make an overdose antidote spray

Floods in Indonesia capital recede as death toll reaches 30

Kenyan officials say extremist attack on bus convoy kills 4

Turkish lawmakers authorize sending troops to fight in Libya

Trump's plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors

U.S. airstrike kills Iranian general in Iraq

Poll: White evangelicals distinct on abortion, LGBT policy

5 crew members feared dead after Alaska fishing boat sinks

U.S. airstrike kills Iranian general in Iraq

Residents jeer Australian leader in wildfire-ravaged zone

Trump's plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors

Louisiana man arrested, accused of killing 3 homeless people

Strong fundraising for Sanders, Yang suggests long primary

Democrat Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

Copter crash kills Taiwan's top military officer, 7 others

Officials: Taliban target Afghan security forces, killing 26

Mother of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts dies at age 90

World news in brief

Seven shot at bar in West Virginia on New Year's Day

Israel PM seeks immunity, buying time until after vote

Headless torso found in Idaho cave identified as bootlegger

Sonny Mehta, visionary head of Alfred A. Knopf, dies at 77

Lawmakers pledge ERA will pass in Virginia. Then what?

Floats, marching bands hit the streets for 131st Rose Parade

Century-old TB vaccine may work better if given in a new way

As more women run for office, child care remains a hurdle

At least 16 dead, 5 wounded in central Mexico prison riot

Mexico president says El Chapo had same power as president

Himmelfarb, influential conservative scholar, dies at 97

Jazz musician, Merv Griffin sidekick Jack Sheldon dies at 88

Family: Man stabbed in Hanukkah attack may have brain damage

Police, protesters clash in New Year's rally in Hong Kong

Militiamen withdraw from U.S. Embassy but Iraq tensions linger