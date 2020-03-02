Ex-superintendent of Louisiana State Police hurt in brawl
NEW ORLEANS — The former superintendent of the Louisiana State Police suffered minor injuries in a French Quarter scuffle the day before Mardi Gras.
WWL-TV reported this weekend that one of Mike Edmonson’s companions was hospitalized for head trauma.
Edmonson told the television station that he, along with Beaumont, Texas, attorney Stuart Yoes and Texas business owner Russell Allen were partying on Bourbon Street on Monday.
Allen told police that at least one of the men asked a woman to flash them in exchange for beads, prompting a man accompanying the woman to attack Yoes and Edmonson. A police report said Yoes was knocked to the ground, and Allen said Yoes was hospitalized for several days with brain bleeding.
Yoes was released from the hospital on Friday and bound for Houston to see a neurologist, Edmonson said.
Robert Harris Jr., of Texas, was arrested and jailed on counts of second-degree battery against Yoes and simple battery against Edmonson. The former state police leader suffered a cut near his eyes and minor scrapes but declined medical attention.
A police report said Edmonson tried to “separate both parties during the verbal argument” but was hit when two other members of the woman’s group entered the fray.
After a 36-year career with the State Police, Edmonson retired as superintendent in 2017 amid criticism of his use of free lodging and other perks. Among those perks were directing hotel rooms meant for troopers to family and friends during Mardi Gras. The Louisiana Board of Ethics later reviewed the audit findings and found no criminal wrongdoing.
Car hits house; man pinned against wall
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A man sleeping in his bedroom was pinned against a wall when a car smashed through the house in Southern California, authorities said.
The man suffered only minor injuries after the vehicle barreled over a power pole, through two yards and into the home in Riverside around 1 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said.
The car almost completely entered the structure, rendering it uninhabitable. There was nothing between the wall and the car except the resident, Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst said. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life, a tool normally employed to cut open smashed vehicles, to free the man.
“(He) got very lucky,” Vanderhorst said.
Police arrested the driver of the car, a 22-year-old man.
Man convicted of 2015 murder
PHILADELPHIA — A man has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Nicky Minaj crew member outside a Philadelphia bar five years ago.
Khaliyfa Neely, 38, was also convicted Friday of aggravated and simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime in the February 2015 death of De’Von Andre Pickett. He will be sentenced on April 24.