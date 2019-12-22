Hero who helped subdue London Bridge attack identified
LONDON — A mysterious figure who used a rare narwhal tusk to help subdue a knife-wielding extremist on London Bridge last month has been identified as a civil servant in Britain’s Justice Ministry.
Darryn Frost, 38, broke his silence Saturday, telling Britain’s Press Association that he and others reacted instinctively when Usman Khan started stabbing people at a prison rehabilitation program at Fishmongers’ Hall next to the bridge on Nov. 29.
Frost used the rare narwhal tusk that he grabbed from the wall to help subdue Khan even though the attacker claimed to be about to detonate a suicide vest, which turned out to be a fake device with no explosives. The intervention of Frost and others helped keep the death count to two. He said another man used a chair as a weapon in the desperate struggle.
The extremist was shot dead by police.
Afghan government: Hundreds of Islamic State fighters detained
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan government said Saturday it has detained about 700 Islamic State group fighters and family members in eastern Afghanistan over the past six months.
The Afghan intelligence service, the National Directorate for Security, said among the 700 are at least 75 women and 159 children. Many people in the group are from foreign countries. Most were arrested, but some turned themselves in.
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — France’s President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to boost the fight against Islamic extremism in West Africa as French troops killed 33 Islamic extremists in central Mali.
Saturday was Macron’s second day of his three-day trip to Ivory Coast and Niger that has been dominated by the growing threat posed by jihadist groups.
“We must remain determined and united to face that threat,” Macron said in a news conference in Abidjan. “We will continue the fight.”
Death toll at 23 in India protests
NEW DELHI — Nine people died Saturday during clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India, raising the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to 23, police said.
Uttar Pradesh state police spokesman Pravin Kumar said the nine fatalities increased the death toll in the state to 15 in the protests against the new law, which the demonstrators say discriminates against Muslims.
Prime minister named in Cuba
HAVANA — Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday named Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country’s first prime minister since 1976 — a nomination quickly confirmed by the country’s parliament.
Marrero, 56, has been tourism minister for 16 years, presiding over a rise in visitors and a hotel construction boom.
The new constitution envisions the prime minister as responsible for the daily operations of government as head of the Council of Ministers.
Strikes disrupt travel in France
PARIS — French travelers and tourists were struggling Saturday to get to their destinations as the Christmas season ramped up amid continuing strikes against the government’s plans to raise the retirement age to 64.
Train travel problems were slightly eased Saturday with a plan from rail authority SNCF to inform passengers several days in advance and propose ticket exchanges.
At least 21 die in Guatemala crash
GUATEMALA CITY — A trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 21 people and leaving a dozen wounded, according to the national disaster agency. It said nine of the dead were minors.