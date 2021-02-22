Britain declares faster vaccination goal
LONDON — The British government declared Sunday that every adult in the country should get a first coronavirus vaccine shot by July 31, at least a month earlier than its previous target, as it prepared to set out a “cautious” plan to ease the U.K.’s lockdown.
The previous aim was for all adults to get a jab by September. The new target also calls for everyone 50 and over and those with an underlying health condition to get their first of two vaccine shots by April 15, rather than the previous date of May 1.
Military plane crashes, killing 7 in Nigeria
LAGOS, Nigeria — A military plane crashed in Nigeria on Sunday, killing all seven people on board, said officials.
The King Air 350 plane had just taken off from the airport in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, when it reported engine failure and tried to return, said Ibikunle Daramola, a spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force reported.
Sudan announces plan for currency float
CAIRO — Sudan announced a managed flotation of its currency on Sunday, in an unprecedented but expected step to meet a major demand by international financial institutions to help transitional authorities overhaul the battered economy.
The move is the boldest economic measure taken by the joint military-civilian government that has ruled the African country after a popular uprising.
Runoff election set in Ecuador in April
QUITO, Ecuador — Final results from a Feb. 7 presidential election in Ecuador confirmed that former banker Guillermo Lasso came second behind leading candidate Andrés Arauz, meaning the two will contest a runoff vote in April, election officials said Sunday.
Lasso, who had lost the past two presidential contests, won 19.74% of votes in the election while Indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez came third with 19.38% after all votes were counted, the National Electoral Council said. Just 32,600 votes separated the two candidates.
The runoff will occur April 11.