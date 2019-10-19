In this image made from video provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a view after the collapse during heavy rain occurred near the village of Shchetinkino, in the Krasnoyarsk region about 3,400 kilometers (2,100 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Russian emergency officials say at least 15 people are dead after a dam at a Siberian gold mine collapsed and water flooded two workers' dormitories,13 people were unaccounted for, Russian news agencies reported.