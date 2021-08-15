9 in truck killed in Pakistan attack
KARACHI, Pakistan — Attackers targeted a truck in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Saturday evening, killing at least nine people and wounding nine others, police said.
Javed Akbar Riaz, a senior police officer, said over 20 people, including women and children, were riding in the truck, returning from a wedding ceremony when the attack happened. Five women and four children were killed, said Qarar Abbasi, a doctor at Karachi’s main hospital.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Death toll hits 57 from Turkish flooding
ISTANBUL — The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey’s Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 57, the country’s emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that dozens more people were missing.
Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 48 people were killed in Kastamonu, eight in Sinop and one in Bartin.
Temperature in Spain nears 117 degrees
MADRID — Spain set a new provisional heat record of 116.96 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday as Southern Europe sweltered under a relentless summer sun. Italy put 16 cities on red alert for health risks and Portugal warned 75% of its regions that they faced a “significantly increased risk” of wildfires.
Data from Spain’s State Meteorological Agency said the potential new record was recorded at Montoro, Cordoba, at 5:10 p.m. If confirmed, that would exceed the country’s previous record of 116.42 degrees set nearby in July 2017.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest recorded in Europe.
Europe’s current heat record came in 1977 when Athens hit 118.4 degrees.
Firefighting plane from Russia crashes; 8 die
ISTANBUL, Turkey — A firefighting plane from Russia crashed Saturday in a mountainous area in southern Turkey, killing the eight crew members and emergency workers aboard, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
The Russian ministry said five Russian and three Turkish citizens were on the amphibious Beriev Be-200, which crashed while trying to land in Turkey’s Adana province. A team to investigate the accident was dispatched to the Kahramanmaras area, Turkish state media said.
Turkey has fought some 300 wildfires in the past 16 days that have killed eight other people, consumed forests and homes and sent thousands fleeing.
Israel recalls top diplomat from Poland
WARSAW, Poland — Israel recalled its top diplomat from Poland on Saturday after the Polish president signed a law that restricts the rights of former Polish property owners, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, to regain property seized by the country’s communist regime.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called it “a shameful decision and disgraceful contempt for the memory of the Holocaust” and said “Poland has chosen to continue harming those who have lost everything.”
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said he had instructed Israel’s top diplomat in Warsaw, the charges d’affaires, to return home immediately for an indefinite period. He said the new Israeli ambassador to Poland, who was scheduled to leave for Warsaw, will remain in Israel.
Opposition candidate holds lead in Zambia
LUSAKA, Zambia — Supporters of Zambian opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema began celebrating Saturday as early election results show him leading in the tightly-fought, tense presidential race.
Ignoring calls by the Electoral Commission for people to wait peacefully for the final official results, young opposition supporters drove through the streets of the capital, Lusaka, playing music and singing. They gathered at the headquarters of Hichilema’s United Party for National Development.
But signaling that he might not accept defeat, President Edgar Lungu asserted that the elections had not been free and fair in three provinces seen as opposition strongholds, citing violence and killings of his supporters, allegedly by the opposition. Lungu claimed that ruling party polling agents had been brutalized and chased away from voting stations, leaving his party’s votes “unprotected.”
Results from 31 of the country’s 156 constituencies had Hichilema in the lead with 449,699 votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 266,202. The commission said it will update the results as votes from the constituencies are tabulated and expects to announce the final results by Monday.