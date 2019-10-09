3 sexually transmitted diseases hit new highs again in U.S.
NEW YORK — U.S. infections from three sexually transmitted diseases have risen for the fifth consecutive year.
More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia were reported last year. The infection rate rose 3% from 2017.
It’s the most ever reported in a year, though the trend is mainly attributed to increased testing.
About 580,000 gonorrhea cases were reported. That’s the highest number since 1991. The rate rose 5%. Scientists worry antibiotic resistance may be a factor.
And the syphilis rate rose 15%. About 35,000 cases of the most contagious forms of the disease were reported — also the most since 1991 said the Centers for Disease Control.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers Tuesday.
The increases coincided with public health funding cuts and clinic closures.
California crooks steal duffel bag full of snakes
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Call it serpent surprise. Or a snake mistake.
A California reptile lover says thieves who made off with his duffel bag probably thought they were taking swag.
But it was full of snakes.
Brian Gundy, who breeds and sells reptiles through his business, For Goodness Snakes, had given a presentation at Martin Luther King Library in downtown San Jose on Saturday and left his gear in a parking garage to retrieve his car.
When he returned, he found a duffel bag containing three pythons and a lizard was gone.
Gundy told KRON-TV two snakes were later found in a dumpster but he’s worried about the safety of the other reptiles.He’s filed a police report and hopes garage surveillance video and help from the public will help catch the thieves.