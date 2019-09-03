10 students injured in school attack
BEIJING — Ten students were injured Monday in an attack at an elementary school in central China, officials said.
The attack occurred about 8 a.m. on the first day of the new semester in Enshi city in Hubei province, local authorities said in a statement. The wounded students were taken to a hospital.
A suspect was in custody and was being investigated. The motive for the attack was unclear and no further details were immediately available.
In June last year, two children were stabbed to death by a man outside an elementary school in Shanghai.
In April last year, nine were killed and more than a dozen injured outside a middle school in northwestern Shaanxi province by an attacker who allegedly was a former pupil seeking revenge for having been bullied.
Looting, violence spread in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG — Looting and violence spread across several neighborhoods in South Africa’s major cities of Pretoria and Johannesburg on Monday, after a spate of overnight attacks that appeared to target foreign-owned shops.
At least 50 shops were looted and burned early Monday in the southern Johannesburg suburbs of Malvern and Jeppestown. Police fired rubber bullets at looters as burnt cars were stranded in the roads as violence grew.
Officials dismissed reports that the ongoing attacks were xenophobic and that foreign-owned shops were targeted in the violence, insisting they were opportunistic crimes.
“Xenophobia is just an excuse that is being used by people to commit criminal acts,” Police Minister Bheki Cele told the media on Monday afternoon. “It is not xenophobia, but pure criminality.”
Cele said the government’s first priority was to deploy more police officers to the affected areas.
Police arrested 41 people for the violence in Johannesburg, while 8 others were arrested in Tembisa township, east of Johannesburg, and one person arrested in the capitol Pretoria, police said.
On Monday, a pamphlet circulating on social media, seen by The Associated Press, encouraged South Africans to chase foreigners out of their communities.
The pamphlet, attributed to a group called the Sisonke Peoples Forum, accused foreigners living in South Africa of selling drugs and stealing jobs, both common refrains during the regular flare-ups of violence against foreigners in the greater Johannesburg area in recent years.
Monday’s violence follows similar incidents in Pretoria last week, in which protest led by taxi drivers saw several foreign-owned shops looted and torched.
Guatemala arrests ex-1st lady
GUATEMALA CITY — Former Guatemalan first lady and presidential runner-up Sandra Torres was arrested Monday on charges of campaign finance violations, the latest high-profile political figure to face allegations of malfeasance even as a U.N. anti-graft commission is set to shut down.
Investigators searched Torres’ Guatemala City home in the morning and transported her to court, handcuffed, with her face obscured by a scarf, a hood and dark glasses.
15 killed in bus crash
CAIRO — Sudanese police say a head-on collision between two busses has killed 15 people and left 22 others injured on a highway south of the capital.
The police statement said the crash occurred Monday when one of the busses attempted to pass another vehicle at high speed.Road accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization said road accidents killed more than 10,000 people in Sudan in 2018.
The police say one bus was traveling from Khartoum and the other was coming from the city of Kosti in White Nile province, 223 miles south of the capital.