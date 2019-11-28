FILE - In this July 27, 2019, file photo, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer talks with the media following a commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Navy's guided missile destroyer, the USS Paul Ignatius, at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Spencer has written an opinion article sharply critical of President Donald Trump for intervening in the war crimes case of a Navy SEAL. Spencer wrote in the Washington Post on Wednesday, Nov. 27, that Trump’s actions were “shocking” and unprecedented.