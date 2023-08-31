Education Math Scores

Giada Gambino, 10, (left) uses her smartphone to consult a voice assistant about a math problem as her mother, Aggie, and twin sister Giuliana look on while they work on math worksheets from school at the dining room table in their home Aug. 23 in Spring, Texas.

 Michael Wyke - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

of The Hechinger Report

On a breezy July morning in South Seattle, a dozen young students ran math relays behind an elementary school.

Recommended for you