Police: 2 dead, 1 one wounded after landlord shoots tenants in Las Vegas rent dispute
LAS VEGAS — A landlord argued with his live-in tenants over unpaid rent before opening fire with a handgun in a small house near downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday, killing two women and wounding a man who survived nine gunshots, police said.
The shooting suspect, Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez, 78, surrendered after a one-hour standoff with police who arrived at about 12:30 a.m. to find one woman dead outside the pink one-story home and the wounded man coming out the door, said police Lt. Ray Spencer.
Police SWAT officers found the second woman dead inside the house, Spencer said.
The names of the dead women and the wounded man, all in their 50s, were not immediately made public. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.
Lozano-Sanchez was questioned by police and booked into the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance today on murder and attempted murder charges.
Voting-machine maker files lawsuits against Trump ally, right-wing broadcasters
PHOENIX — Vote-counting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems filed defamation lawsuits Tuesday against right-wing broadcasters and a prominent Donald Trump ally over their baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud.
The suits single out Newsmax, One America News, their executives and the former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne. Dominion says their false claims that the company rigged the election for President Joe Biden have cost it $1.6 billion in lost profits, company value and reputational damage.
Dominion filed defamation suits earlier this year against Fox News and Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow.
Internal watchdog to investigate NSA following Carlson’s spy claims
WASHINGTON — The National Security Agency’s internal watchdog said Tuesday it would investigate allegations that the agency “improperly targeted the communications of a member of the U.S. news media” following Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s claims that the NSA tried to shut down his show.
The announcement puts the NSA’s inspector general at the center of a politically volatile issue. Conservatives have for weeks demanded an investigation into Carlson’s claim that a major U.S. spy agency targeted his show, an allegation for which he has provided no evidence.
According to a statement, the review by Inspector General Robert Storch will examine NSA’s “compliance with applicable legal authorities” and the agency’s own policies on collecting and sharing information it collects. The inspector general will also examine whether any of the agency’s actions were based on “improper considerations.”
The inspector general’s office can open an investigation on its own or in response to a request from lawmakers or others who have reported alleged wrongdoing.
DeVos not running for Michigan governor
Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday she will not run for Michigan governor in 2022, putting an end to speculation about the onetime Trump administration Cabinet member and partner in one of the state’s most influential Republican couples.
“I am not running for governor,” DeVos told The Detroit News, which reported the announcement first. “It’s not going to be me.”