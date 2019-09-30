Spanish island of Tenerife suffers massive power outage
MADRID — A major power outage in Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands left nearly 1 million people without electricity, authorities said Sunday.
The local government said that the outage had affected “the entire island,” but that emergency generators were working for basic services such as hospitals. Within hours, Spain’s electrical network said 65% of power had been restored.
Emergency services said crews had responded to over 700 incidents related to the blackout by evening. Officials said the calls mostly involved people trapped in elevators, alarms that were triggered, and doors that had to be forced open.
Patricia Hernández, the mayor of Tenerife’s capital, told Cadena SER that authorities were investigating the cause of the outage.
Tenerife is part of the Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwestern coast of Africa. A key tourist destination, the islands have over 900,000 residents in addition to hosting tens of thousands of tourists and dozens of cruise ships each year.
Fire breaks out at train station in Saudi city of Jiddah
JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia — A fire broke out Sunday at a train station in the Saudi city of Jiddah, with local media saying five people had been injured.
Thick black smoke could be seen Sunday afternoon in the sky over Jiddah, a city on the Red Sea. The fire struck a train station on the line that connects the holy Muslim cities of Mecca and Medina.
Saudi state TV reported five people had been injured and were taken to local hospitals.
Authorities in Jiddah acknowledged fighting the fire and said they would release more details later. Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze and spraying water on the flames, including using a water-dropping helicopter.
Torrential rains kill another 42 people in India
NEW DELHI — Monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India, with at least 42 more people dying in the past 24 hours, officials said Sunday.
At least 35 people died from rain-related causes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and seven died in the eastern state of Bihar, officials said.
The latest toll came days after reports of at least 59 fatalities in the past week amid forecasts that heavy rains would continue until Monday.
Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman for the Disaster Management and Relief Department in Uttar Pradesh, said Sunday that 17 people in the state were injured and being treated in hospitals. At least 29 houses collapsed because of heavy rain, she said.
In Bihar, Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratay Amrit said four people were killed on the outskirts of the state capital, Patna, when a huge tree fell on the three-wheeler they were sitting in to avoid being drenched. Three other people were killed in the state’s Bhagalpur district when a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains.
More than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.The Associated Press