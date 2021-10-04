WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s worried that people resisting COVID-19 vaccine shots based on religious grounds may be confusing that with a philosophical objection.
Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is no different in concept than receiving other vaccines such as for measles, which has been done for many years. He says a public health review found “very, very few, literally less than a handful” of established religions which actually oppose vaccinations.
Religious exemptions have been on the rise since Biden last month announced sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates covering more than 100 million Americans.
Fauci acknowledges the challenges of businesses to determine if an employee’s claimed religious exemption is more an excuse to bypass legal requirements.
He told CNN’s “State of the Union”: “I would hope that people would understand that all of this is for their benefit, for the safety of themselves, their family and their societal responsibility.”
Fauci said the U.S. is turning the corner on the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases, but more people need to get vaccinated to keep infections on a declining trend.
While the full vaccination rate has reached 55%, the key risk is the 70 million eligible people in the U.S. who haven’t gotten a shot.
“We certainly are turning the corner on this particular surge,” Fauci said. “The way to keep it down is to do what we mentioned: get vaccinated.”
Study results showing that a Merck & Co. experimental pill slashed the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 are “very impressive,” Fauci said. “So we really look forward to the implementation of this and to its effect on people who are infected.” The pill is a “big deal,” he said.
Merck agreed in June to a $1.2 billion deal with the U.S. government to supply 1.7 million courses of the treatment, which raises the possibility that many virus patients could be treated before reaching the hospital. Fauci said the government has “the option for millions more.”
“And now that we have this success, the company certainly is going to rev up and make tens and tens of millions more for the rest of the world and for us,” he said.
U.S. deaths since the start of the pandemic surpassed 700,000 last week in what Biden called an “astonishing death toll” that’s “yet another reminder of just how important it is to get vaccinated.”
Fauci dismissed attempts to blame immigrants and tourists as a major source of the spread of COVID in the U.S., a belief held by 37% of Americans overall and 55% of Republicans, according to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“If you just look at the data and look at the people who have gotten infected, look at the people who are in the hospital, look at the people who died — this is not driven by immigrants,” Fauci said.” “This is a problem within our country, the same way it’s a problem with other countries throughout the world.”
He declined to weigh in on whether he saw a medical reason for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to continue imposing a rule that makes it easier to expel migrants due to the pandemic.
“My feeling has always been that focusing on immigrants, expelling them or what have you, is not the solution to an outbreak,” he said.