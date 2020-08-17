Hotel attack leaves 15 dead in Somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s security forces on Sunday ended a nearly five-hour siege by Islamic extremists at a beachside hotel in Somalia’s capital, said police and a government spokesman.
At least 15 people were killed when the attackers invaded the Elite Hotel, a new establishment popular with Mogadishu’s young people, police said.
Security forces later killed all four attackers and rescued dozens of people trapped inside the hotel.
Dominican Republic has new president
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Luis Rodolfo Abinader was sworn in as president of the Dominican Republic on Sunday in a ceremony attended by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Abinader, a 53-year-old businessman who had never held elected office, was elected to a four-year term on July 5, ending a 16-year run in power by a center-left party. He finished second in the 2016 presidential election.
Flooding in Sudan has killed at least 60CAIRO — Flash floods have ravaged swaths of Sudan for weeks, leaving at least 60 people dead and destroying thousands of homes since late July, authorities and the U.N. humanitarian agency said Sunday.
The flooding also injured two dozen people, and has destroyed or damaged more than 30,000 houses nationwide, the Interior Ministry said.
Lebanese president: Probe ‘very complex’
BEIRUT — Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the probe into this month’s devastating blast in Beirut is “very complex” and would not be finished quickly.
Responding to calls that he step down, Aoun told French TV station BFMTV that it would be “impossible” because it would create a power vacuum. The interview, his first with foreign media since the Aug. 4 blast, aired late Saturday.
The cause of the blast that killed 180 people and wounded 6,000 others remains unclear.
U.S. backs Cyprus, eyes gas cooperation
LARNACA, Cyprus — The U.S. wants tighter cooperation on developing gas finds in the “strategically significant” eastern Mediterranean and supports Cyprus’ right to exploit hydrocarbon deposits discovered in its waters, a senior U.S. State Department official said Sunday.
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said hydrocarbon development would aim to “provide durable energy security and economic prosperity throughout the Mediterranean,” according to the U.S. Embassy in Cyprus.