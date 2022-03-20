Afghanistan unhappiest country, Finland happiest, world report finds
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan is the unhappiest country in the world — even before the Taliban swept to power last August. That’s according to a so-called World Happiness report released ahead of the U.N.-designated International Day of Happiness today.
The annual report ranked Afghanistan as last among 149 countries surveyed, with a happiness rate of just 2.5. Lebanon was the world’s second saddest country, with Botswana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe rounding out the bottom five. Finland ranked first for the fourth year running with a 7.8 score, followed by Denmark and Switzerland, with Iceland and the Netherlands also in the top five.
New Turkmenistan leader takes oath
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — The son of Turkmenistan’s former president was inaugurated Saturday as the new leader of the authoritarian Central Asian country.
Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, took the oath of office a week after an election in which the central elections commission said he won 73% of the vote. He had faced eight other nominal contenders, all of whom praised his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who became president in 2006 and established a pervasive cult of personality.
Japan to invest $42 billion in India
NEW DELHI — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said his country will invest $42 billion in India over the next five years in a deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade.
Kishida met his counterpart, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi during his maiden visit to India since assuming office. The two leaders held talks ranging from economy to security cooperation.
In a televised press statement, Kishida said the investment plan will bring huge benefits for several industries, from the development of urban infrastructure to green energy.
China reports 2 COVID-19 deaths
BEIJING — China’s health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first since January 2021, as the country battles its worst outbreak in two years driven by a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638.