New York’s attorney general to form grand jury to probe Daniel Prude’s death
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died earlier this year after Rochester police placed a hood over his head and held him down.
“The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement about Prude’s death, which has sparked nightly protests and calls for reform. She said the grand jury would be part of an “exhaustive investigation.”
Prude’s death after his brother called for help for his erratic behavior in March has roiled New York’s third-largest city since video of the encounter was made public this past week.
No indictments issued against police officers involved in 3 Florida shooting deaths
TALLAHASSEE — A grand jury in Florida declined to issue indictments against Tallahassee police officers involved in the shooting deaths of three people in separate incidents that helped ignite Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the state’s capital city.
Jurors in Leon County concluded that the police officers were justified in using lethal force in the separate shootings of Mychael Johnson, Tony McDade and Wilbon Woodard. All three were Black.
A diverse group of demonstrators under the banner of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee took to the streets Saturday afternoon to declare solidarity with the city’s African American community — which accounts for more than a third of Tallahassee’s 200,000 residents.
Police equipped with shields and battle gear formed lines outside the state Capitol.
‘El Chapo’ wants U.S. conviction thrown out
NEW YORK — The notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman wants his U.S. conspiracy conviction thrown out.
An appeal filed Friday argues that a judge made rulings allowing a jury to hear faulty evidence at his trial. It also cites reports that before reaching a guilty verdict, some jurors sought out news accounts about sex abuse allegations against him that were barred from the trial. Prosecutors declined to comment Saturday. Guzman was sentenced last year to life behind bars for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.
Tennessee zoo: Elephant dies at the age of 56
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The oldest African elephant in North America has died at the age of 56, officials at a Tennessee zoo said.
Tyranza, who was the longtime matriarch of the elephant herd at the Memphis Zoo, was put on hospice care and was eventually euthanized Friday after her health dramatically declined. At 56, Tyranza also set the record for longest-lived African elephant in North America, the zoo said.
Philadelphia house fire kills woman, 3 children
PHILADELPHIA — A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.