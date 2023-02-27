4 dead, 4 others injured in St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed Sunday and four others were critically injured after a car ran a red light and crashed into their SUV, which caused it to drive over an overpass and land on its roof, police said.
The driver of the car that caused the crash left the scene, police said. The SUV carried a total of eight people; four were taken to hospitals and four were killed. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m.
Oscar-winning film producer dies at 101
LOS ANGELES — Walter Mirisch, the astute and Oscar-winning film producer who oversaw such classics as “Some Like It Hot,” “West Side Story” and “In the Heat of the Night,” has died of natural causes, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Saturday. He was 101.
Mirisch died on Friday in Los Angeles, according to a statement from the academy’s CEO Bill Kramer and its president Janet Yang.
Mirisch received the best picture Academy Award for 1967’s “In the Heat of the Night,” and the company run by him and his brothers also produced the best-picture Oscar winners “The Apartment” and “West Side Story.”
STAGECOACH, Nev. — A medical transport plane that crashed in a mountainous area in northern Nevada, killing five all five people aboard the plane including a patient, apparently broke apart before hitting the ground, authorities said Sunday.
The National Transportation Safety Board has sent in a seven-member team of investigators to the site of Friday night’s crash near Stagecoach.
Suspect arrested in Arizona crash
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others in a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Sunday.
Goodyear police announced that 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan is jailed on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.
Police said of the 11 injured, one had life-threatening injuries and several others were in serious condition.
2 killed, 3 others hurt in St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two men were killed and three other people were injured in a second shooting outside gatherings to mourn loved ones in St. Paul this weekend.
The St. Paul Police Department said all five people were shot in a parking lot shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday during an altercation after a celebration-of-life event. One man died at the scene while a second man died at a hospital after he was taken there in a private vehicle.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.
Saturday’s shooting came one day after three teens were shot and injured at a funeral reception for a Harding High School student who had been fatally stabbed at school two weeks earlier.
Avalanche in Colorado leaves 2 skiers dead
DURANGO, Colo. — Two backcountry skiers died after being caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Saturday, officials said.
The skiers had been reported overdue from a trip near Vallecito Reservoir, about 24 miles northeast of Durango.
