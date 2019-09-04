Venezuelan leader OKs satellites to hunt for guerrilla camps
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said Tuesday that he has approved the use of satellites to hunt down guerrillas crossing into the country from neighboring Colombia.
Collaboration has begun between Venezuela’s opposition and Colombian officials to collect intelligence on guerrilla camps and planes that Guaidó said they use to transport drugs.“We’ve seen recordings of these groups showing off their weapons,” Guaidó said. “We’re facing a serious, serious problem of Venezuelan sovereignty.”
Guaido is seeking to oust President Nicolás Maduro, accusing the socialist leader of welcoming in terrorist groups from Colombia. Guaidó also urged Venezuela’s armed force to “immediately eject” the “terrorist groups” from Venezuelan territory.
Guaidó has offered no details, such as who will collect the satellite imagery. He is recognized as interim president by the U.S., Colombia and some 50 other nations, who consider Maduro’s election in 2018 a fraud.
Maduro remains in power with backing from Venezuela’s military and support from international allies, including Cuba, Russia and China.
Colombian President Iván Duque days earlier accused Maduro of providing shelter to rebels from Colombia after some ex-leaders announced their return to arms, heightening tension between the two countries.
Maduro’s government, which considers Guaidó a puppet of the Trump administration, has accused Colombia’s government of allowing three paramilitary training camps to operate in its territory with the aim of taking down Maduro.
France vows $5.5M to stop men from killing womenPARIS — The French government is spending about $5.5 million to try to prevent deadly domestic violence in a country where one woman is killed every two or three days by an abusive partner.
Critics worry that’s not enough money to tackle a phenomenon so common in France and elsewhere that it is often overlooked. French abuse victims and activists have stepped up efforts this year to persuade the government to work harder to prevent such killings.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe held a special government meeting Tuesday with victim protection groups and announced new aid, mainly for more places in abused women’s shelters.A feminist group tracking women killed by current or former partners says this year’s 101st victim died Monday.
Many had previously reported abusive partners to police.
Ivanka Trump kicks off trip promoting women
BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Ivanka Trump is kicking off her trip to South America by promoting women’s empowerment.
President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser met with female entrepreneurs and police cadets in Colombia on Tuesday.
One of her first stops was to the General Santander Police Academy where 22 cadets were killed in a terror attack earlier this year.
Six of the victims had received U.S. government scholarships.Ivanka Trump said the U.S. and Colombia will develop a new peace and security alliance focused on helping women. She also announced the launch of a leadership academy aimed at equipping women with skills to develop sustainable businesses.
Colombia is a key U.S. ally struggling to advance an historic peace deal with leftist rebels and respond to a large influx of Venezuelan migrants.
Mexican president says spy camera found
MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says a tiny camera was being used to spy on his meetings in a room of the National Palace.López Obrador showed the tiny camera to reporters Tuesday at his morning news conference, holding the diminutive device in the palm of his hand.
The president said “there’s nothing secret, nothing is hidden, for that reason we don’t consider this a big deal.”
López Obrador said it got his attention because it was so small. He said the room was used for meetings with people bringing proposals to the government. He did not speculate on who could have put it there or for how long it had been operating.He says technicians told him the camera’s memory had to be downloaded periodically.
Tijuana power outage affects most of cityTIJUANA, Mexico — The failure of two generators in Mexicali caused a major power outage in Tijuana affecting most of the city, and parts of Ensenada, Rosarito and Tecate on Monday afternoon and evening.
The lights went out shortly after 3:45 p.m.
Tijuana public safety officials said they were told the federal utility provider, Comision Federal de Electricidad, or Federal Electricity Commission, would have the power back later Monday night.
“Given the failure of electric power that has occurred in much of Tijuana, it is recommended to drive with caution. If the traffic light does not work, make a total stop,” said a statement issued by Tijuana Public Safety Director Marco Sotomayor.
Sotomayor said the Tijuana Municipal Police were increasing staff to certain neighborhoods should they be necessary to deal with any public safety issues that could arise from the blackout.
The Federal Electricity Commission issued a news release Monday evening stating the energy outage affected about 22% of users across Baja California.“The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reports that this afternoon the electricity supply in Baja California was affected, after the National Center for Energy Control (CENACE), ordered a temporary suspension of energy, due to a technical failure in two generation units at the Mexicali Combined Cycle Power Plant belonging to the InterGen company,” said the statement.
The statement also said the programmed suspension of electric power was ordered by CENACE to maintain the stability of the National Electric System and avoid major effects on the electricity supply across Mexico.
Coast guard intercepts 108 migrants
CAIRO — Libya’s coast guard says it has intercepted 108 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast.
Spokesman Ayoub Gassim says the rubber boat with the African and Middle Eastern migrants, including 13 women and seven children, was stopped on Monday off the western city of Sabratha.Sabratha is one of the biggest launching points for the mainly African migrants making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean Sea.
Gassim says the migrants were given humanitarian and medical assistance before being taken to a detention center in western town of Zawiya.
Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi. It has emerged as a major transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East to Europe.