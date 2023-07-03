U.S. ambassador visits detained Wall Street Journal reporter
MOSCOW — U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Monday was allowed to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerhkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage.
Tracy last visited Gerhkovich in April. The US Embassy confirmed Monday’s visit but did not immediately provide more information.
The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia. A Moscow court last week upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.
Gershkovich and his employer denied the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia where authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.
Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.
The UK had the hottest June since records began in 1884
LONDON — The U.K. sweltered through its hottest June since records began in 1884, the country’s weather agency said Monday, adding that human-induced climate change means such unusual heat will become more frequent in the next few decades.
The average temperature for June in the U.K. hit 60.4 Fahrenheit — hotter than the joint previous record in 1940 and 1976, according to the Met Office’s provisional figures.
Meteorologists say that thanks to climate change, the chance of beating the previous joint record has at least doubled since the 1940s.
Texas teenager missing 8 years found alive
A Texas teenager who went missing eight years ago has been found alive.
Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV was 17 years old when he went missing in Houston in March 2015, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.
Farias, now 25, was found alive, the center announced Saturday on Twitter.
“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” the organization said. “Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.”
Farias was transported to the hospital after being found unresponsive outside a church with cuts and bruises on his body and blood in his hair, Farias’ mom told ABC13 in Houston. She told the news station she believed he has been beaten and abused.
In March 2015, Farias was walking his dogs when he disappeared, according to news reports. His family reported him missing after the dogs were found, but he was not.
Former Florida police officer pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud
MIAMI — Former Miami-Dade police officer Samuel Harris, 43, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in Miami federal court, according to court documents. He faces up to 20 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 25.
According to court documents, Harris falsely claimed in a June 2020 Paycheck Protection Program loan application that his business, Oregen Digital Inc., had 10 employees and a monthly payroll of more than $50,000. Prosecutors said Harris was able to obtain a forgivable loan of $125,579.
Harris also falsely claimed in a Economic Injury Disaster Loan application submitted to the Small Business Administration that Oregen had annual gross revenues of more than $859,000 and 10 employees.
Prosecutors said Harris received a $10,000 advance that did not need to be repaid and $149,900 in loan proceeds.
The Paycheck Protection Program involves billions of dollars in forgivable small-business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money must be used to pay employees, mortgage interest, rent and utilities. It is part of the coronavirus relief package that became federal law in 2020. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is designed to provide economic relief to small businesses that are experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.