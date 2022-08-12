Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii. Fernandez Rundle said that Clenney, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on such platforms as Instagram and OnlyFans, remains jailed in Hawaii while authorities seek her extradition to Florida.
According to an arrest report, Clenney acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she acted in self-defense.
Hundreds mourn member of Congress who died in crash
GRANGER, Ind. — Political leaders on Thursday honored Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, of Indiana, as a determined advocate for her beliefs during a funeral after she and three other people were killed in a highway crash last week.
Numerous members of Congress were among several hundred mourners for the nearly two-hour service at Granger Community Church near Walorski’s northern Indiana home.
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke about Walorski’s work as a Christian missionary in Romania with her husband, as the director of a local humane society and as a television news reporter before entering politics.
“Tell you the truth, Jackie never had a job. She always had a purpose and a mission,” McCarthy said.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday.
It comes as drought continues to grip the U.S. West and the state prepares to lose 10% of its water supply by 2040, according to projections by the Department of Water Resources. The Democratic governor discussed the proposal at the construction site of a plant to remove salts from river water that should be fresh, the type of project he said the state needs more of in the coming years.
His proposed water recycling targets, which would make treated waste water safe for drinking, would cost $27 billion by 2040, his proposal said. That was the biggest price tag associated with the plan, which also relies on billions in money already approved in past state budgets. The plan envisions that money coming from both state and federal sources.
Judge declares mistrial in Flint case
DETROIT — A judge declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors said they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in a dispute over whether two engineering firms should bear some responsibility for Flint’s lead-contaminated water.
Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Grand declared a mistrial.
Investigators: Girl, 5, was murdered
CONCORD, N.H. — Investigators now believe a 5-year-old New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 was murdered, authorities said Thursday.
The months-long search for Harmony Montgomery, who was only reported missing last year, has become a homicide investigation, Attorney General John Formella said at a news conference Thursday.
Authorities believe she was killed in Manchester in early December 2019.
Off-duty officer gets 7-year sentence
WASHINGTON — An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.
Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson didn’t speak in court before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced him to seven years and three months in prison. Cooper also sentenced Robertson to three years of supervised release after his prison term.
