Britain opens EU trade talks with a threat to walk away
LONDON — Britain laid out its opening demands for upcoming trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, including a blunt threat to walk away from the negotiating table if there is no progress within four months.
The two sides appear headed for a rocky first round of negotiations as they try to forge a new relationship following the U.K.’s departure from the now 27-nation bloc.
Britain and the EU both say they want to reach a free trade agreement, but have starkly divergent views on how it should be overseen and what constitutes fair competition between their two economies.
The EU says Britain must agree to follow the bloc’s rules in areas ranging from state aid to environmental protections, and give European boats access to U.K. fishing waters, if the two sides are to strike a good deal.
Falling tree crushes car and kills driver near Eiffel Tower
PARIS — Powerful wind in Paris sent a tree crashing down onto a car near the Eiffel Tower on Thursday, killing the driver.
The man driving the car on the picturesque embankment of the Seine River was the only person hurt when the tree fell, fire department spokesman Florian Lointier told The Associated Press. He was declared dead moments after medics arrived.
Police barricaded the area, in front of the Quai Branly Museum, as emergency workers spent hours trying to clear away debris.
The Paris fire brigade said sudden gusts of wind and rain pummeling the French capital caused more than 100 storm-related accidents.
In the Paris suburb of Montrouge, five people were injured when a brick balcony collapsed, Lointier said. Elsewhere winds knocked down power lines and damaged roofs and chimneys.
Canada to end security assistance for Harry, Meghan
TORONTO — Canada said Thursday it won’t provide security for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan when they step back from royal duties.
Mary-Liz Power, a spokeswoman for Canada’s public safety minister, said “the assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”
Harry and Meghan have said they will walk away from most royal duties starting March 31, give up public funding and try to become financially independent. They plan to live part-time in Canada.
Power said that as duke and duchess of Sussex, they have been considered “internationally protected persons” who warranted security measures under international treaty. Britain’s Metropolitan Police also had requested the Royal Canadian Police to provide assistance, which it has been doing since November.