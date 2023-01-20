Abortion March for Life
People participate in the March for Life rally in front of the Washington Monument on Friday.

WASHINGTON — A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and the return of "abortion policymaking to the people." President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his power to restore that right.

The first March for Life since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June came with a new focus. Instead of concentrating their attention on the court, the marchers vowed to push for action from the building directly across the street: the U.S. Capitol.

