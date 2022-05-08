MEXICO CITY — Three U.S. tourists have died at a resort in the Bahamas after falling ill, officials of the Atlantic island nation confirmed, and another was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper issued a statement Friday saying that police are investigating and the cause of death was unknown, though foul play “is not suspected.” The head of communications for the prime minister’s office, Latrae L. Rahming, tweeted that the deaths occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma.
Macron inaugurated for 2nd term in France
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second term on Saturday, vowing to take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine and promising he would promote France and Europe on the world stage.
Macron was reelected for five years after winning the April 24 presidential runoff against far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
Israeli troops wreck assailant’s home
JERUSALEM — Israeli troops on Saturday demolished the home of a Palestinian man who killed a Jewish seminary student in a shooting ambush in the occupied West Bank five months ago, the military said.
The demolition took place around dawn in the village of Silat al-Khartiyeh, with troops swinging sledgehammers to break walls and setting off explosives. Residents threw stones and firebombs at soldiers who fired live rounds, the army said. Palestinian medics said three Palestinians were injured by live fire and others by tear gas inhalation.
Cancun shootings leave at least 1 dead
MEXICO CITY — One person was killed and six others were injured Friday in shootings on a main boulevard in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, authorities said.
A suspect had been detained in relation to the attack, which did not take place in the resort’s hotel zone, according to prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo.