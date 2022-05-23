TEHRAN, Iran — A senior member of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard was killed outside his home in Tehran on Sunday by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike, state TV reported.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
The two assailants shot Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei five times in his unarmored Iranian-made Kia Pride, state media said.
Pope voices support for China’s Catholics
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his spiritual closeness to Catholics in China, voicing hope that the church there operates in “freedom and tranquility,’’ but making no mention of a 90-year-old cardinal who was recently arrested in Hong Kong.
Addressing the public gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the pontiff’s traditional Sunday remarks, Francis noted that the church celebrates, on May 24, the “Blessed Mother Mary, Help of Christians,’’ and recalled that Mary is the patron of Catholics in China.
“The joyful circumstance offers me the occasion to renew to them assurance of my spiritual closeness,’’ the pontiff said. He added that “I follow with attention and participation the life and the matters of the faithful and pastors, often complex, and I pray every day for them.”
Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested on May 11 along with at least three others on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security. He was later released.
Former leader calls for march on Islamabad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Sunday for his supporters to march peacefully on Islamabad on Wednesday to press for fresh elections.
Khan, who served as prime minister for over three and half years, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties. Khan’s call came after a marathon session of leaders from his Tahrik-e-Insaf party in the northwestern city of Peshawar. He describes the march as a move to protect the country’s sovereignty, as he alleges that the vote that removed him was a U.S.-organized plot.
In his speech, Khan urged authorities not to oppose the march, which will gain strength outside of Islamabad before heading to the city center. There, he says his supporters will remain until Parliament is dissolved and new elections are called.
