Girl found in Serbia; manhunt goes on for suspected abductor
BELGRADE, Serbia — A 12-year-old girl who disappeared 10 days ago and was believed to be abducted by a convicted pedophile has been found alive, Serbian police said Sunday.
Police were still searching for the suspected kidnapper in the case that has gripped the Balkan nation, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said.
The suspect spent 12 years in prison for raping one young girl and attempting to rape another. He was released last year. He recently spent another five months in prison for harassing women on social media.
Local media said the 12-year-old girl had been taken to a hospital in the southern city of Nis. No other details were immediately available.
Police have said hundreds of officers and volunteers were involved in the massive manhunt for the kidnapper, using sniffer dogs and helicopters.
The man has been nicknamed in his village the “barber of Malca” for admitting in court that he cut the hair of his victims.
Four arrested in $1 billion-plus cocaine seizure in Uruguay
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Four people were arrested for possible ties to the more than $1 billion worth of cocaine seized in recent days in Uruguay, the largest drug bust in the history of the South American country.
The arrests took place on Saturday, news outlets reported. Authorities found 5.9 tons of cocaine, 4.4 tons of which was packed into cargo containers in the South Atlantic port of Montevideo, said Attorney General Enrique Rodríguez. Rodríguez did not say where the drug was headed. Multiple news outlets, without citing sources, reported it was destined for Africa.
The men accused of exporting the drug operate a soy bean business, the Uruguayan customs agency said Friday. As officials investigated further, they discovered another cocaine stash of more than 1.3 kilos at a rural property linked to the suspects.
Uruguay, a country of just 3.4 million inhabitants, has recently arrived on the world stage as a transit point for the international drug trade. In August, 4.6 tons of cocaine were confiscated in Hamburg, Germany , inside a container that had shipped from Montevideo. The customs director in Uruguay resigned shortly after.
Suspected North Korean boat with bodies found in Japan
TOKYO — A boat suspected of being from North Korea with several bodies was found on a small island in northern Japan, the Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday.
The wrecked boat that had the decomposing bodies was found on Sado Island in Niigata prefecture on Friday, and the bodies were found Saturday, a coast guard official in Sado said on customary condition of anonymity.
Found on the boats were three bodies with heads, two heads without bodies and two bodies without heads. It’s officially counted as seven bodies because it is unclear whether the bodies and heads came from the same people, the official said. The five bodies for which gender could be confirmed were all male, he said.
Other details were not immediately available, but Japanese media reports said an investigation had started on whether the boat was from North Korea, as Korean language items were found on the boat.
The area where the boat was found faces North Korea and is the region where such boats, dubbed “ghost ships” by the Japanese media, have been found in recent years, numbering about a hundred each year.
North Korean shipping boats, which are usually poorly equipped, are believed to be under pressure to catch more fish for the nation’s food supply and are wandering farther out to sea. Sometimes North Koreans are found alive on such boats and have been deported.
Japan and North Korea have no diplomatic ties. Japan has stepped up patrols in coastal areas to guard against poaching.The Associated Press