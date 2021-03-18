U.S. House passes ERA, domestic violence measures
WASHINGTON —The Democratic-led House passed two measures Wednesday, one designed to protect women from domestic violence, the other to remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
The reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act passed, 244-172, with 29 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.
The resolution to repeal the ERA’s ratification deadline passed, 222-204. Both measures face a more difficult path in an evenly divided Senate.
The legislation prohibits persons previously convicted of misdemeanor stalking from possessing firearms, a provision that generated opposition from the NRA and resulted in most Republicans voting against the measure in the last Congress.
The fight over the Equal Rights Amendment began almost a century ago. The amendment finally passed with the requisite majority in each chamber when President Richard Nixon was serving his first term.
AGs in 21 states sue to overturn Biden’s Keystone XL order
BILLINGS, Mont. — Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.
Led by Ken Paxton, of Texas, and Austin Knudsen, of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office.
Because the line would run through multiple U.S. states, Congress should have the final say over whether it’s built, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas.
Construction on the 1,200-mile pipeline began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.
Biden canceled its permit over longstanding concerns that burning oil sands crude would make climate change worse.
Washington, D.C., police arrest armed man near vice president’s home
WASHINGTON — District of Columbia police on Wednesday arrested a man near the vice president’s residence on a weapons charge. Vice President Kamala Harris does not live at the home yet.
The man was seen on Massachusetts Avenue and was detained by Secret Service officers stationed near the residence following an intelligence bulletin from Texas, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Harris and her husband have not moved in yet because of renovations to the home in Northwest D.C. near the U.S. Naval Observatory. She’s staying at Blair House, a guest home for the White House.
Metropolitan police said Paul Murray, of San Antonio, was held on charges that he carried a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, a dangerous weapon, a rifle and unregistered ammunition.
Feds seek life sentence for Honduran president’s brother
NEW YORK — A brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández should be sentenced to life in prison for running a “state-sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy” with the nation’s current leader, U.S. federal prosecutors said in documents filed ahead of a sentencing hearing scheduled next week.
Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, a former Honduran congressman, was convicted in October 2019 of participating in a conspiracy to traffic cocaine to the United States that involved use of machine guns.
His sentencing, which has been delayed multiple times, is scheduled for Tuesday in New York.
Documents filed by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York late Tuesday, lay out Tony Hernández’s criminal history, as well as the points where it overlapped with his brother, who served as the leader of Honduras’ congress before assuming the presidency in January 2014.
House GOP votes to resume earmarks
WASHINGTON — House Republicans narrowly voted Wednesday to allow their members to seek earmarks under certain conditions, making a clean break from a decade-long ban against seeking money for specific projects back home.
The 102-84 vote changes the party’s internal rules and allows Republicans to join the Democratic House majority as it puts in place a new process for earmarks in spending and transportation bills.
In line with the rules established by Democrats, the policy change approved by Republicans specifies that no member shall ask for an earmark unless it is publicly disclosed when it is made. Each request must include a written justification for why the project is an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars. And the lawmaker and their immediately family cannot have a financial interest in the request.