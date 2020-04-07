WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court made it easier Monday for federal employees 40 and older to sue for age discrimination.
The justices ruled, 8-1, that federal workers have a lower hurdle to overcome than their counterparts in the private sector. The decision came in the case in which Chief Justice John Roberts, a 65-year-old baby boomer, invoked the “OK, boomer” meme during arguments in January for the first time in high-court records.
The court issued the opinion without taking the bench for the third straight week because of the coronavirus. Arguments scheduled for the spring have been postponed indefinitely.
An employee can win a lawsuit by showing that age discrimination was part of the process, even if the people who were selected were better qualified, the court held in an opinion by another boomer, 70-year-old Justice Samuel Alito. The ruling came in the case of a Veterans Affairs Department employee who was in her early 50s when she sued for age discrimination after being denied promotions and training opportunities.
The outcome stands in contrast to a 2009 decision in which the court said age has to be the key factor in a private sector employment decision. The language of the law’s provisions covering private and federal employees is different.
Alito wrote that, “if Congress had wanted to impose the same standard on all employers, it could have easily done so.”
Justice Clarence Thomas, 71, also a member of the post-World War II baby boom generation, dissented.
Also Monday the court:
• Rejected an appeal from a Catholic church in Washington, D.C., that sought to place religious-themed ads on public buses.
The justices are leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling that found no fault with the Washington transit agency policy that banned all issue-oriented advertisements on the region’s rail and bus system.
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington sought to place an ad on the outside of public buses in the fall of 2017. The ad showed the silhouette of three shepherds and sheep accompanied by the text, “Find the Perfect Gift.”
• Declined to take the case of a 1960s black militant formerly known as H. Rap Brown who is in prison for killing a Georgia sheriff’s deputy in 2000. Brown had argued his constitutional rights were violated at trial.
Brown converted to Islam and now goes by the name Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin. He gained prominence more than 50 years ago as a Black Panthers leader and was at one point the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
• Ruled, 8-1, that police can pull over a car when they know only that its owner’s license is invalid, even if they don’t know who’s behind the wheel.
“Empirical studies demonstrate what common experience readily reveals: Drivers with revoked licenses frequently drive and therefore pose safety risks to other motorists and pedestrians,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented.