Missing Auburn student’s car found, but 1976 mystery remains
LAGRANGE, Ga. — An Auburn University student disappeared after leaving his job at a Georgia bar one night in January 1976, and authorities long believed he was murdered. But the only person ever convicted went to prison for years for making false statements about a killing that might never have happened.
Nearly a half-century after the disappearance, the open hatch of a 1974 Pinto became visible in the murky water of an Alabama creek. It was Kyle Clinkscales’ car, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will now analyze about 50 bones found inside, including part of a skull, a Georgia sheriff said.
“We may never know” how the 22-year-old died, Sheriff James Woodruff of Troup County said at a news conference after the car was pulled from the creek on Tuesday near Cusseta, Ala. He said Clinkscales could have accidentally run off the road, about three miles off the interstate between his job and campus, but he’s not ruling out foul play.
Neither is Donny Turner, whose office interviewed about 75 people in the case when he was sheriff from 1993 to 2012. He told The Associated Press on Thursday he remains confident Clinkscales was the victim of a homicide, that Jimmy Earl Jones was there and that Jones was correctly prosecuted for lying to investigators.
Clinkscales was from LaGrange, near the Georgia-Alabama state line and about 45 miles from Auburn. He disappeared after leaving the LaGrange Moose Club, where he worked as a bartender, at around 11 p.m. on Jan. 27, 1976, to return to school.
Last parent in college bribery scandal pleads guilty
BOSTON — The last parent ensnared in Operation Varsity Blues — the captivating nationwide college admissions bribery scandal — has agreed to plead guilty, federal prosecutors said.
Authorities said I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, 67, of Newport Beach, Calif., paid $75,000 to have someone correct his son’s answers on a college entrance exam. Under a plea deal, the owner of a warehousing company for the shipping industry will plead guilty to wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in exchange for serving a nine-week prison term, according to a statement Thursday from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.
The terms of the deal also call for Chen to serve a year of probation, perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $75,000 fine, prosecutors said.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 who helped plan Trump rallies
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is subpoenaing six more people who the panel says were involved in the organization and planning of rallies that aimed to overturn Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said some worked to stage the events and “some appeared to have had direct communication” with then-President Trump as they were planning.
The subpoenas were issued to Robert “Bobby” Peede Jr. and Max Miller, who the committee says met with Trump in his private dining room on Jan. 4; Brian Jack, Trump’s political director at the time; and rally organizers Bryan Lewis, Ed Martin and Kimberly Fletcher.
The rallies before and during the Jan. 6 riot are a major focus of the committee’s investigation. Committee members have said they want to know who financed the events and whether organizers were in close touch with the White House and members of Congress as they planned the events.
At the largest Jan. 6 rally, on the Ellipse near the White House, Trump riled up the crowd and told them to “fight like hell.” He said he would march to the Capitol with them, but he eventually returned to the White House.
Florida aquarium creates legacy for famed Winter the Dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida aquarium has created a legacy for its famed Winter the Dolphin following her recent death, including virtual reality encounters with the prosthetic-tailed star of the Dolphin Tale movies.
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Friday that Winter’s legacy will include an ongoing memorial, a funding endowment, a special song and a plan to release the animal’s cremated ashes in the Gulf of Mexico.
Winter died on Nov. 11 at age 16 of an inoperable intestinal problem. She was rescued in December 2005 along Florida’s East Coast after her tail became caught in a crab trap rope. The tail had to be amputated.
The uplifting story of her recovery using an unprecedented prosthetic tail was the subject of the two Dolphin Tale films in 2011 and 2014, making the marine mammal a hero to people with disabilities and chronic illnesses around the world.
James “Buddy” Powell, president of the aquarium, said the virtual reality experience will allow people beginning in January to interact with Winter even though she’s gone. It was built on videos and photos taken of Winter throughout her life.
Accidental shooting leads police to home with more than 70 cats
KENSINGTON, N.H. — An accidental shooting led police in New Hampshire to a house that was overrun with more than 70 cats and was declared uninhabitable because it was covered with feline feces and urine.
Police in Kensington got a call from a hospital on Wednesday that a man was admitted to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police went to the hospital and spoke to the man, who said he was cleaning a rifle and put it on a workbench when it fell to the floor and discharged a round, injuring him. Police concluded it was an accidental shooting.
Police also went to the home, where they initially found at least 30 cats.
“There was an overwhelming odor coming from inside the residence,” Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain said in a news release Friday. “It was discovered (the) inside was completely covered in feline feces and urine.”
Police called the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which removed 67 black and white cats on Wednesday. Five more were found on Friday.