ARMUCHEE, Ga. — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.
Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.
Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.
Biden, first lady report paying 24.6% tax rate
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That was a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the average of around 14% for all Americans.
The totals were similar to the Bidens’ 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336 as he ran for president. They reported a federal income tax rate of 25.9% then.
It’s the second straight year Biden has released his tax returns from the White House, re-establishing a tradition that presidents make their filings public after President Donald Trump declined to do so.
Suspect arrested in shooting-range case
A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Georgia shooting range that left the owners and their teen grandson dead.
Jacob Christian Muse is facing three counts of malice murder, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The 21-year-old, from College Park, Ga., was arrested on Friday in the slayings at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the GBI, the Grantville Police Department and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the family-run business on April 8, after they received a 911 call from the owner’s son. They said he discovered his family members dead inside the range.
The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75, who run the shooting range, and their 17-year-old grandson, Luke Hawk. He was on spring break when the violence occurred, helping out his grandparents with the business.