MISSION, Kan. — An 18-year-old football player was charged Saturday in a shooting that wounded an administrator and a school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school.
The Johnson County prosecutor’s office announced Saturday that Jaylon Desean Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting Friday at Olathe East High School. His bond was set at $1 million and no first appearance had been scheduled.
Police have not released a motive, and the prosecutor’s office didn’t provide a probable cause affidavit.
700 protest mandates in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Opponents of restrictions intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 rallied at the state Capitol on Saturday, calling on attendees to remain politically active in hopes of electing more conservative lawmakers.
The Washington State Patrol estimated that about 700 people showed up for the demonstration, called “Government Resistance Impedes Tyranny.” Some local semi-truck drivers and other vehicles participated in a convoy to attend the protest.
Florida woman’s body found in septic tank
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with killing her, authorities said Saturday.
Investigators in Jensen Beach found a body believed to be that of Cynthia Coles, submerged in the septic tank 4 feet underground after hours of excavating her backyard late Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, Keoki Hilo Demich, who was charged with second-degree murder. Cole, 57, had been missing for more than a week.
No further details were provided.
Theft of box containing human heads probed
DENVER — Denver police are investigating the theft of a box containing human heads from a parked freight company truck, officials said Saturday.
The box was being transported for medical research purposes, police said in an email.
Someone broke into the truck while it was parked between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
The blue-and-white box was marked with a label that said “Exempt Human Specimen,” police said. A dolly was also stolen from the truck.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday and investigators asked anyone who finds the box to call police.