Obit Bob Barker

Television host Bob Barker appears on the set of his show, “The Price is Right” in Los Angeles on July 25, 1985. Barker died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist Roger Neal said. Barker was 99.

 Lennox McLendon - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bob Barker, the enduring, dapper game show host who became a household name over a half-century of hosting “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right,” has died. He was 99.

Barker — also a longtime animal-rights activist — died Saturday morning at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Roger Neal said.

