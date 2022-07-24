BEIJING — Ten employees of a coal company died in northwestern China on Saturday when a mountainside slope collapsed on them, state media reported.
Rescuers spent all day to retrieve the workers who were buried in their vehicle en route to a mine site in Jingtai county in Gansu province, CCTV reported. Ten died and seven were found alive with light injuries.
The workers were employed by Shanxi Coking Coal Minbao group.
150,000 march for LGBTQ rights in Berlin
BERLIN — Draped in rainbow flags and toting signs, around 150,000 people marched for LGBTQ rights Saturday at Berlin’s annual Christopher Street Day celebration, celebrating this year’s parade theme “United in Love.”
Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s deputy mayor and a senator for culture and Europe, said in a speech opening the celebrations that Berlin must be a “safe haven” for LGBTQ individuals facing persecution in their home countries.
In a historic first, both the German Bundestag and the chancellery flew rainbow flags to mark the occasion.
5 weeks of Pakistan floods leave 304 dead
ISLAMABAD — The death toll from more than five weeks of monsoon rains and flash flooding across Pakistan has reached 304, authorities said Saturday.
Since mid-June, the deluge has swollen rivers and damaged highways and bridges, disrupting traffic. Almost 9,000 homes have been fully destroyed or partially damaged.
Flooding kills 21 in Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — Flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people, state television said Saturday.
Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city’s governor, Yousef Karegar. Rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.
