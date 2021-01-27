Israeli troops kill Palestinian attacker
JERUSALEM — Israeli troops on Tuesday shot and killed a Palestinian suspected of trying to attack soldiers at a West Bank intersection, the military said.
The Israeli army said the incident occurred near the Israeli settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank.
In a video released by the military, a female soldier identified as “Cpl. L” said she was on guard duty when an assailant “with a knife in hand jumped on top of me.”
She said she fended him off by pushing him and hitting him several times with her gun. She said the attacker then attempted to stab her and her commander before the commander shot him with a single bullet.
The video showed only the back of the soldier and no photos or video of the incident were immediately available. The army said no soldiers were wounded.
South Korea says North Korean defects
SEOUL, South Korea — A North Korean diplomat who served as the country’s acting ambassador to Kuwait has defected to South Korea, according to South Korean lawmakers who were briefed by Seoul’s spy agency.
Ha Tae-keung, a conservative opposition lawmaker and an executive secretary of the National Assembly’s intelligence committee, said Tuesday he was told by officials from the National Intelligence Service that the diplomat arrived in South Korea in September 2019 with his wife and at least one child.
That would make him one of the most senior North Koreans to defect in recent years. North Korea, which touts itself as a socialist paradise, is extremely sensitive about defections, especially among its elite, and has sometimes insisted that they are South Korean or American plots to undermine its government.
North Korean state media has yet to comment on the situation.
Ugandan soldiers leave challenger’s home
KAMPALA, Uganda — An attorney for Bobi Wine says Ugandan soldiers have withdrawn from the opposition presidential challenger’s home the day after a judge ruled that his house arrest was unlawful.
But attorney George Musisi told The Associated Press that security forces could still be seen in the village near the candidate’s property outside the capital, Kampala.
The popular singer-turned-opposition figure was meeting officials with his National Unity Platform party at his home on Tuesday, a holiday in Uganda that marks the day that rebels led by President Yoweri Museveni took power 35 years ago. The candidate, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has been unable to leave his home since the Jan. 14 election.
Israelis visit Sudan to discuss formal ties
CAIRO — An Israeli delegation headed by the country’s intelligence minister quietly visited Sudan and met with the African nation’s leaders, officials from both countries said Tuesday.
The visit Monday was the first by an Israeli minister to Sudan less than three weeks after Khartoum inked an agreement to normalize ties with Israel.
Sudan became the third Arab state to normalize ties with Israel during the Trump administration last year as part of a U.S.-brokered deal known as the “Abraham Accords.”
Sudanese officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the visit, said the Israeli delegation discussed “steps” to move forward on the ties between the two nations.
Navalny ally urges citizens to stay strong
MOSCOW — A top ally of Alexei Navalny vowed Tuesday to keep up the fight to free the jailed Russian opposition leader and his battle to influence this year’s parliamentary election despite a government crackdown on nationwide protests and its attempts to create a climate of fear.
Lawyer and politician Lyubov Sobol told a news conference that Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his team’s regional offices will continue to operate even amid the “arrests of our followers and allies, open criminal probes (and) criminal probes that are yet to come.”
Sobol, herself under investigation on criminal charges of trespassing that she insists are bogus, said she is not afraid of being arrested and doesn’t plan to leave the country.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, was arrested and jailed earlier this month after returning to Russia from Germany.
Italian premier resigns
ROME — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.
Conte tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who held off on any immediate decision other than to ask Conte to keep the government running in the near-term.
Conte hopes to get Mattarella’s support to try to form a new coalition government that can steer the country as it battles the pandemic and an economic recession.