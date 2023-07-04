DALLAS (AP) — Three people were killed and eight others injured when shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds following a festival in a Texas neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como happened at about 11:47 p.m. Monday, and police said a chaotic scene followed as people tried to flee on foot and in vehicles as shots rang out. The shooting happened just hours after the end of the Independence Day celebration called ComoFest in the historically Black neighborhood.

