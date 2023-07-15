Election 2024 Trump

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. He's been indicted twice. Found liable for sexual abuse. And is viewed unfavorably by more than a third of his party. But six months before Republican voters begin to cast their ballots in the 2024 primary, Trump remains the GOP race's dominant front-runner. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — He's been indicted twice. Found liable for sexual abuse. And he's viewed unfavorably by about a third of his party. But six months before Republicans begin to choose their next presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump remains the race's dominant front-runner.

Early leaders don't always go on to win their party's nomination, but a growing sense of Trump's inevitability is raising alarms among some Republicans desperate for the party to move on. Some described a sense of panic — or "DEFCON 1," as one put it — as they scramble to try to derail Trump and change the trajectory of the race. But there's no clear plan or strategy on how to do that and Trump's detractors aren't rallying around a single alternative candidate yet.

