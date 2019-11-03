Official: New hemp rules won’t impact 2020 growing
LA CROSSE, Wis. — New federal rules on industrial hemp production won’t impact 2020 growing season in Wisconsin, state agriculture officials said.
Wisconsin producers are wrapping up their second year of growing hemp under the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s hemp research pilot program.
This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released an interim final rule to establish the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program.
The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill directed the agency to create national regulations for growing industrial hemp, which was allowed under the 2014 farm bill. The new rule creates guidelines on record keeping, testing and licensing requirements for state and tribal hemp programs.
Sara Walling, administrator of DATCP’s Agricultural Resource Management division, told Wisconsin Public Radio Friday that the agency is still reviewing the rule to see how it will affect state regulations.
“We’ve certainly identified a number of ways in which our Wisconsin hemp program aligns very, very well with the requirements that the federal rules are putting in place,” Walling said. “There are, of course, a number of areas within that interim rule that will require a lot more research and thought and discussion among ourselves at the department as well as with USDA.”
Walling noted that the new changes won’t affect growers and processors during next year’s growing season. She added Wisconsin has until Oct. 31, 2020, to submit the state’s hemp program plan and get approval from the USDA.
But some Wisconsin hemp growers noted they’re concerned the rule will be a barrier for the industry.
Larry Konopacki, general counsel for the Wisconsin Hemp Alliance, said his group is disappointed the USDA plans to take an active role in regulating state programs.
“We had hoped that the states would be provided (an) opportunity to have more control over how they would design their program. And what I see leaves relatively little wiggle room for a state to create a program that is unique to its needs and its growers’ needs and its industry,” Konopacki said.
He added the rule will make testing requirements for state growers stricter and gives them less options on how to make their crop compliant if it has an overabundance of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Chicago trader gets 55 years in killing of childhood friend
CHICAGO — A Chicago Board of Trade trader has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the killing of a friend he’d known since childhood.
A Cook County judge sentenced 38-year-old Michael Pelko on Friday for 37-year-old Izat Morrar’s July 2017 slaying.
Morrar’s body was found dumped in an alley in the Washington Park neighborhood with two gunshot wounds to his head.
A jury convicted Pelko, of suburban Willow Springs, of murder in August. Pelko’s lawyer tells the Chicago Sun-Times his client will appeal his conviction.
Text messages showed Pelko and Morrar had argued over a debt before the slaying.
Prosecutors said Pelko created an alibi for the day of Morrar’s killing that included telling co-workers he was leaving work early to attend a party for his son’s baseball team.
2 arrested following raid of Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa prosecutors say in court documents that a police raid of a Des Moines home earlier this year turned up drugs, guns and more than a dozen children in the care of an unregistered day care operation.
The Des Moines Register reports that police arrested two people in the case early Friday. Robert and Paula Mackey face multiple felony charges of child neglect and possession of drugs, as well as operating an unregistered day care.Court documents say the search of Robert and Paula Mackeys’ home occurred in June, when police found more than 20 handguns and rifles, about three grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and 17 children.Iowa law restricts unregistered day care providers from caring for more than five children.
Police say they found guns and drugs within reach of children throughout the home.