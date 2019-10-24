Painting stolen by Nazis recovered from New York museum
CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. — A painting seized by the Nazis from a Jewish family in 1933 has been recovered from a museum in upstate New York by the FBI.
The work, “Winter” by American artist Gari Melchers, was part of the collection at the Arkell Museum in Canajoharieuntil Sept. 10, according to federal court documents. The recovery is part of an international effort to find artwork that was stolen after the Nazis’ ascension to power.German publisher and philanthropist Rudolf Mosse first acquired the painting from the Great Berlin Art Exhibition in 1900. The Nazi government seized control of the family’s art collection after Mosse’s family members fled Germany in 1933. The Nazis had persecuted the family because they were Jewish and because of their affiliations with Berliner Tageblatt, a newspaper critical of the party, according to court documents.
Bartlett Arkell, the first president of the Beech-Nut Packing Company, brought the painting from a New York City gallery in 1934 for his personal collection and it later became part of the collection at the museum 50 miles northwest of Albany that bears his name.
Suzan D. Friedlander, the museum’s executive director and chief curator, said in an emailed statement that the museum “was of course very upset to learn the history of the painting’s seizure from the Mosse family by the Nazis in 1933.” The museum waived all rights to the painting, which is also known as “Skaters” or “Snow.”
The painting will remain at the FBI’s Albany office until it is reunited with the Mosse family.
1 of world’s tallest treehouses destroyed by fire in minutes
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — One of the tallest treehouses in the world has burned down in Tennessee.
News outlets report the 97-foot tall, 10-story treehouse caught fire and quickly burned down Tuesday night in Crossville. No injuries were reported.
Cumberland County Fire/Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The treehouse was built by Horace Burgess, an architect-turned-minister. He told news outlets that God commanded him to build the sprawling treehouse as a means of ministry.
It took him about 19 years to build it with salvaged woods scraps and recycled metal. The structure spanned across several trees and was a tourist destination until the fire marshal deemed it a public safety hazard.
News outlets say the treehouse has been vacant since 2012 and was frequented by vandals.
Bryzantine church unearthed near Jerusalem
BEIT SHEMESH, Israel — Israeli archaeologists have revealed an elaborately decorated Byzantine church dedicated to an anonymous martyr that was recently uncovered near Jerusalem.
The Israel Antiquities Authority showcased some of the finds from the nearly 1,500-year-old structure on Wednesday after three years of excavations. The findings will be exhibited at Jerusalem’s Bible Lands Museum.
An inscription on a mosaic says the site was built in honor of a “glorious martyr.” The martyr is not identified, but other inscriptions commemorate the empire’s expansion under the sixth-century ruler Justinian and one of his successors, Tiberius II Constantine.
Because of the church’s size and rich trappings, researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority believe it was a popular pilgrimage site until it was abandoned during the Muslim Abbasid caliphate in the 9th century AD.
The elaborate design of the church, including a lattice marble chancel, calcite flowstone baptismal and floor mosaic depicting an eagle, a symbol of the Byzantine Empire, shows the site’s notable funding and significance.
The excavation’s director, Benjamin Storchan, said the excavation showcases a phenomenon known as “imperial church building.”
He said the empire maintained important sites and supported a tourist industry. “They took part in ensuring the development of pilgrimage routes,” he said.
The site was discovered during construction of a new residential neighborhood.
It covers 16,000 square feet and includes a large courtyard, a corridor and the basilica-style church.
Following the collapse of the Byzantine Empire, the church entrances were sealed shut with large stones which excavators have opened and found glass lamps, mosaics and a piece of the vault where the unknown martyr was buried.